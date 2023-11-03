Rameswar Teli’s Convoy Meets With Accident at Jagiroad; 4 Injured

Union Minister Rameswar Teli’s convoy met with a major road mishap at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district on Friday.
Reportedly, the minister’s convoy consisting of a total of seven vehicles was travelling from Guwahati toward Kaziranga.
According to sources, four vehicles of the convoy collided with each other after hitting a barricade on the National Highway at Jagiroad. The other three vehicles however fortunately moved ahead.
The four vehicles were severely damaged in the mishap. Four persons including a driver sustained injuries in the incident, reports said. They are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
The injured persons have been identified as 16th APBN havildar named Punaram, Ratul Kumar Deka, Gunajit Bodo and driver Kasem Ali.