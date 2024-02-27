"Rana Goswami Most Welcome to Join BJP": Himanta Biswa Sarma

It may be mentioned that on Sunday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Working President Rana Goswami tendered his resignation quitting as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam.

This decision came after Goswami held a meeting with his followers on Saturday night at his hometown Jorhat following rumours that the former MLA was planning to join the BJP or its ally Asom Gana Parishad, reports said.