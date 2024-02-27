"Rana Goswami Most Welcome to Join BJP": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rana Goswami is most welcome to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if he wishes to, stated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Majuli on Tuesday.
CM Sarma's comments come as a reply to a query from media persons on rumors regarding Congress leader Rana Goswami joining the BJP.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rana Goswami is a powerful politician of Assam. We have seen his political performances in Jorhat in the past. If such a strong politician joins the BJP, it will make our party more strength. He is most welcome if he is interested in joining our party."
CM Sarma however informed that as of now the Congress leader has not initiated any talks with him.
It may be mentioned that on Sunday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Working President Rana Goswami tendered his resignation quitting as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam.
This decision came after Goswami held a meeting with his followers on Saturday night at his hometown Jorhat following rumours that the former MLA was planning to join the BJP or its ally Asom Gana Parishad, reports said.