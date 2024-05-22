Rana Pagag Arrested in Connection with Late Junmoni Rabha Case

In a recent development in the case surrounding the late Assam Police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, her ex-boyfriend Rana Pagag has been arrested. Pagag was apprehended by the police and brought before Nagaon court. His arrest is based on a case filed by the late Junmoni Rabha, under trial number PRC 670/2023.
Rana Pagag's arrest is linked to his failure to cooperate with the court. This is not the first time Pagag faced legal trouble related to Junmoni Rabha. He had previously been arrested for various misdeeds connected to Rabha, who had also filed an FIR against him before her death. Acting on that FIR, the police detained Pagag once again on Tuesday.
Pagag was arrested in Majuli on Tuesday night and was produced before the Nagaon court on Wednesday. The court had since sent him to Nagaon Central Jail for contempt of court.