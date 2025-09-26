Meet Junmoni Das, The Childhood Muse Behind Zubeen Garg’s "Pakhi Pakhi Ei Mon" Song

The iconic Assamese song “Pakhi Pakhi Ei Mon, Pakhi Laga Mor Mon, Pakhi Meli Ja Uri, Uri Pakhi Meli Ja Uri” by music legend Zubeen Garg has long been cherished by fans across the state. But what many may not know is that the song was inspired by one of Zubeen’s schoolmates, Junmoni Gogoi, now known as Junmoi Das.

Zubeen and Junmoni studied together in Class 10, and it was she who inspired the creation of this beloved song.

Pratidin Time located Junmoni at her residence in Tamulpur, where she shared her memories of her school days with Zubeen. “I met him for just one year. My father got transferred to Tamulpur when I was in Class 10. Zubeen was in Section A and I was in Section B. We sometimes had combined classes like Sanskrit, and that’s when we met. We didn’t talk much, just exchanged hi and hello,” she said.

“He was good in his studies and talented in many ways,” she added.

Speaking about Zubeen’s passing, Junmoni expressed her grief. “I am sad and upset about his death. His death should be investigated and the culprits should be punished,” she said.

When asked why Zubeen wrote a song in her name, she said, “I don’t really know what he felt. Maybe he had something for me. I can’t really say, which is why he wrote a song in my name.” She also recalled performing with him: “Once in Tamulpur at a Bihu function, he played the tabla while my sister, some friends, and I sang.”

After that year, the two lost touch as Zubeen moved elsewhere. “I joined another school for higher secondary and then got married. I never met him again, but I would watch his programs on TV. Whenever he appeared on the news or on stage, I felt proud to see someone I knew achieve so much. I still have his wedding photo with Garima,” she said.

Junmoni concluded, “I loved him just like everyone else. I was very sad when I learned about his death. I wanted to visit and pay my last respects in Guwahati, but I couldn’t because of the huge crowd.”

Notably, during a show later in life, Zubeen mentioned that he liked two girls in his school in Tamulpur, namely Junmoni and Runjun. He said that these feelings inspired the lyrics “Junmoni Runjun….Tetiya Soku Jun…,” confirming that the Junmoni he referred to was his former classmate Junmoni Gogoi.

Through “Pakhi Pakhi Ei Mon” and countless other songs, Zubeen Garg’s musicial legacy will continue to live on, but for Junmoni, the song might carry a more personal meaning, a connection to a childhood classmate who went on to become a legend in Assamese music.

Also Read: CM Sarma Orders SIT Probe Into Zubeen Garg’s Death, Assures No One Will Be Spared