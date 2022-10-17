Assam

Rangia: Railway Officer Arrested for Accepting Bribe

CBI officials launched operations at the personnel branch of the welfare bureau of the Rangia division of the Northeast Frontier Railway.
A railway officer has been nabbed by the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Rangia in Kamrup Rural district of Assam.

According to the officials, the railway officer was arrested red-handed while accepting bribe.

The officer has been identified as Robin Das, the inspector of the welfare department.

He was allegedly demanding Rs 20,000 from a complainant in return of providing a medical report.

Robin Das is a resident of Hajo.

