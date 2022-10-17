Rangia: Railway Officer Arrested for Accepting Bribe

A railway officer has been nabbed by the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Rangia in Kamrup Rural district of Assam.

CBI officials launched operations at the personnel branch of the welfare bureau of the Rangia division of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

According to the officials, the railway officer was arrested red-handed while accepting bribe.

The officer has been identified as Robin Das, the inspector of the welfare department.

He was allegedly demanding Rs 20,000 from a complainant in return of providing a medical report.

Robin Das is a resident of Hajo.