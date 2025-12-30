Subscribe

Ranoj Pegu Instructs Assam DC's to Adjust or Reschedule School Timings Amid Severe Cold

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu directs District Commissioners to assess conditions and adjust or reschedule school hours amid severe cold to ensure student safety.

PratidinTime News Desk
Assam’s Minister of Education, Ranoj Pegu, has posted on his official Facebook page that, in view of the prevailing extreme cold conditions, all District Commissioners are instructed to closely assess the situation in their respective districts.

They are advised to take appropriate decisions regarding rescheduling of school hours or temporary closure of schools, as deemed necessary. The instructions are to be implemented in line with the guidance issued earlier during heatwave situations, ensuring that students’ safety and well-being remain a top priority.

Minister Pegu emphasised that district authorities should remain vigilant and proactive, carefully monitoring local weather conditions to make timely decisions that protect students from the harsh cold, while ensuring minimal disruption to academic activities.

