Ranoj Pegu Takes Back ‘Maal’ Remark Against Teachers
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday withdrew the ‘maal’ remark after he landed in controversy for using the term allegedly insulting teachers calling them ‘empty headed’.
Pegu sparked controversy after he delivered a lengthy speech during the annual session of the Assam College Principals’ Council in Boko where he targeted a section of teachers saying that their heads are running out of “maal” (substance). He later took back the remark and requested to replace the term with ‘knowledge’.
After the comment drew flak, the education minister took to Twitter to clarify the speech he gave at the session. He said, “There is a trend among many teachers – they work very hard till they get a job and stop studying after getting the job. Science says that anything growing is living. A person develops physically by the age of 40. But development is not only physical, it is intertwined with intellectual development.”
In his speech, he wanted to emphasize that even after getting a job, teachers should continue with their studies and learn new things to impart them to their students.
Pegu said several do not wish to take classes as they find it difficult because they do not have enough knowledge to impart them to their students. When the teachers get the job, they stop studying and forget whatever they learned so far.
He further said that the person who continues to gather knowledge and learn new facts would wish to impart them to others.
Summarizing the speech he delivered at the session, he withdrew the ‘maal’ remark and requested to replace it with ‘knowledge’.