Rantu Paniphukan, Two Veer Lachit Sena Leaders Arrested

Veer Lachit Sena chief secretary Rantu Paniphukan has been arrested by Dispur Police in connection with Case No. 875/25. Along with him, two other senior leaders of the organisation — Tanmoy Chetia and Utpal Dutta — have also been taken into custody, sources confirmed on Monday.

The arrests come amid an intensified crackdown on Veer Lachit Sena following allegations of abduction, extortion and criminal intimidation against some of its members.

CM Orders Strong Action; High-Level Police Review

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reportedly taken a tough stand against the organisation, directing police to take firm legal action. In a high-level security review meeting held via video conference, the Chief Minister held discussions with all Superintendents of Police (SPs) across Assam regarding rising activities of alleged “anti-social elements operating under organisational banners”.

The meeting was also attended by Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, who has directed swift and coordinated investigation across districts.

Fresh Probe into Old Cases Against the Organisation

Sources further revealed that the Chief Minister has instructed law enforcement agencies to reopen and investigate old pending cases registered against Veer Lachit Sena and its members. Police have been asked to strictly monitor the organisation’s network and activities across the state.