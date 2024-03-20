Rape Accused Shot In Leg During Escape Attempt In Assam's Cachar

An alleged criminal sustained bullet injuries after being shot in the leg by police when he allegedly attempted to evade custody. The incident was reported at Lakhipur in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday night.
According to sources, the individual in question, identified as Jamir Uddin, is an accused in an attempted rape case and was being transported to the purported crime scene to aid in the recovery of the alleged weapon used to threaten the victim.
Upon arrival at the location, Jamir Uddin allegedly made an attempt to flee from custody, prompting the police to resort to the use of force, resulting in a gunshot wound to his leg.
Currently, the accused is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for his non-fatal injury.
The allegations against him stem from his purported involvement, along with four other accomplices, in the kidnap and attempted rape of a woman on March 16, a crime for which they were swiftly apprehended for.