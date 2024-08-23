Rape of Minor Sparks Outrage in Assam's Dhing, Shutdown Imposed

Tension continues to prevail in Dhing town of Assam’s Nagaon district following the heinous rape of a minor girl.
The Dhing Regional Students’ Union on Friday condemned the horrific incident and announced a complete shutdown of Dhing till all perpetrators are nabbed by the police.
According to the students’ union, all shops, markets, and educational institutions in Dhing will remain closed as a mark of protest.
Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to enhance security measures during this period.
It may be mentioned that, a minor girl returning home from tuition was raped in Dhing on Thursday. Having committed the crime, the assailants left her in the forests in a state of shock. She lay there without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued.
When locals spotted her lying in the woods, they reported the matter to the local police. The police arrived at the scene and recovered her and rushed her to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was soon referred to Nagaon.
Meanwhile, two accused have been apprehended in connection to the incident, sources informed. The duo are reportedly being interrogated in connection to the case.