Rastriya Ulama Council to Contest Assam Elections 2026, Targets 30–35 Seats

The central leadership of the Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) announced on Sunday that the party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, marking a significant political entry aimed at Muslim-majority constituencies in the state.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati, RUC leaders said they have been involved in social work for several years and accused successive governments of neglecting and oppressing the Muslim community. “For decades, the Muslims of Assam supported the Congress. Yet, in the last 70 years, it is Congress that has deceived Muslims the most-- even more than the BJP,” the party leaders said.

They further alleged that both the Congress and the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government share equal responsibility for the current condition of the Muslim community. “The BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Their public posturing is mere theatrics,” the council added.

RUC asserted that it has always stood firmly by the Muslim community and vowed to continue its advocacy. The party claimed that Congress is expecting Muslim votes again, “but this time, that will not happen.”

For the upcoming elections, the Rastriya Ulama Council has set its sights on 30–35 Muslim-dominated constituencies across 15 districts of Assam.

