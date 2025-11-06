Rava Hasong Erupts Again: Protests Across Assam Demanding Sixth Schedule Inclusion

The demand for inclusion of the Rava Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution once again gained momentum on Thursday, as protests erupted across several parts of Assam, including Dudhnoi and Azara.

Led by the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), in association with the All Rabha Women Council and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, the demonstrators staged a two-hour-long sit-in protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s offices in West Goalpara and Kamrup districts.

Holding placards and chanting slogans like “We must have the Sixth Schedule, Our demand is just, and “No Sixth Schedule, No Rest”, protesters turned the premises of the DC offices into centres of intense agitation.

The Rabha Hasong region, home to a large indigenous Rabha population, has long been demanding constitutional recognition and greater autonomy through inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

Despite repeated appeals, memorandums, and peaceful agitations over the years, the demand has remained unfulfilled, fuelling growing resentment among the community.

ARSU leaders addressing the protesters at both Dudhnoi and Azara accused the government of deliberate neglect and betrayal of promises made to the Rabha people.

“The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council was formed to ensure self-governance and preservation of our identity, but without Sixth Schedule status, it remains powerless. The government’s indifference is unacceptable,” said an ARSU leader during the protest.

The demonstrators reiterated that the current movement is part of a two-month-long agitation programme, announced jointly by ARSU, the All Rabha Women Council, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee on October 22, following what they described as years of government apathy.

At Azara, too, similar scenes unfolded, with members of various Rabha organisations raising slogans, waving flags, and calling for unity.

The protesters urged both the State and Central governments to honour the long-pending demand, stressing that the Rabha community deserves the same constitutional protection granted to other tribal autonomous councils in Assam.

As the two-hour protest concluded peacefully at both venues, the organisations vowed to continue their agitation until the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council is officially brought under the Sixth Schedule.

