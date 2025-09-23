Ravish Kumar Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg: “A Farewell Unlike Any Other”

Veteran journalist Ravish Kumar has penned a deeply emotional farewell to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, describing the scenes of grief across the state as something “never witnessed before.”

In a heartfelt note, Kumar wrote that he had not seen such a massive outpouring of sorrow in his lifetime. “The people of Assam are singing Zubeen’s songs as his body is engulfed by flames. Nobody wants to talk about anything else, nobody wants to hear about anything else,” he observed.

Reflecting on the last three to four days, Kumar noted that the country had witnessed an unprecedented mourning, with Zubeen receiving a kind of farewell that no singer before him had been given. “The people did not bid him goodbye, instead they placed him permanently in their hearts,” he said, stressing that the void left behind by Zubeen must be a subject of reflection not just in Assam, but also in Delhi and Mumbai.

Kumar emphasized that Zubeen’s loss is not limited to Assam alone. “His grief extends to neighbouring states and even across borders. People in Bangladesh are writing, crying, mourning. What Zubeen achieved worldwide—the trust, the love—was unparalleled,” he added.

He further remarked that anyone who has not seen the scenes of sorrow during Zubeen’s farewell will never truly understand the meaning of grief. “If you have not seen this farewell, you cannot know what mourning really is. People across Assam have been asked to remain silent, but the reality is they are crying day and night,” he said.

Saluting the legendary singer, Kumar concluded: “Such a great artist deserves this eternal remembrance.”

