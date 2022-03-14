Mizoram: 3 Including 14-Year-Old Girl Charred To Death

Three people were charred to death including a 14-year-old girl after a massive fire broke out in a farmhouse near the Suangpuilawn village in Mizoram's Aizawl on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Vanlalmawia, the caretaker of the farm, his 14-year-old daughter Zorinmawii, and the farm’s owner Lalmuankima.
A vehicle parked near the farmhouse was also burnt down in the fire. The bodies were reportedly burnt beyond recognition.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police informed that investigation into the incident is underway.