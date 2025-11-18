Read The Writing On The Wall” Citizen Forum Cautions Assam’s Opposition Parties

The Assam Nagarik Sanmilan has expressed deep concern over the growing disunity among opposition parties in Assam, warning that continued infighting may ensure a smooth victory for the ruling BJP in the next elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group said that while all opposition parties had met on 12 November and agreed to work together, disagreements reAssam Nagarik Sanmilansurfaced only a few days later. The Sanmilan urged the opposition to “read the writing on the wall”, unite fully, and begin a sustained campaign among the people.

According to the statement, all parties had unanimously agreed during the November 12 discussions to give Gaurav Gogoi the responsibility of coordinating activities among the opposition camp. However, the Sanmilan questioned why Akhil Gogoi went to Delhi and issued public statements without consulting other alliance partners. The group stressed that internal differences should be discussed behind closed doors and not aired publicly.

The statement warned that if opposition parties continue to engage in “reaction and counter-reaction” instead of organizing the masses together, the BJP’s return to power would become “inevitable,” leading to what it described as “another five years of suffering for Assam.” It also cautioned that the opposition could become “irrelevant” if such disunity persists.

The Sanmilan further noted that defeating the BJP cannot be achieved by relying solely on arithmetic seat-sharing arrangements, saying that any belief to the contrary would be “living in a fool’s paradise.”

The signatories said that they had been meeting various opposition parties over the past six months to push for unity, but had intentionally avoided making public statements during the process. Opposition unity, they reiterated, “cannot be built in front of media microphones” and must be guided by the interests of the people rather than narrow party calculations.

The statement was issued on behalf of the Assam Nagarik Sanmilan by Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Paresh Malakar, Abdul Mannan, and Shantanu Borthakur.

