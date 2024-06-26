Ready To Implement New Criminal Laws: Assam DGP

With an aim to provide insights into the new criminal laws, the Guwahati Press Information Bureau, under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Assam Police, organized a media workshop for journalists in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The three new laws which were introduced by the Union Home Ministry are Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—set to be implemented from July 1, 2024.
Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh was chief guest of the workshop. He said that the implementation of these new laws is a significant milestone and assured that the Assam Police is prepared for the transition.
"The officers are trained on the applicability of new laws and how they should perceive them while dealing with cases related to it. Over 500 officers will be trained over a period of few months," he said, adding that the criminal laws are updated to meet the requirements of the changing times.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of CID Assam, Munna Prasad Gupta, provided a detailed analysis of the reforms and their implications. He pointed out that the new laws place greater emphasis on victims' rights, particularly those of women and children. There is an increased use of technology in the judicial process, with community service introduced as a punishment for minor offenses.
He noted that the focus of these laws is on justice rather than punishment, aiming to provide swift and hassle-free justice. Digital evidence, including cloud-stored videos, will now be considered primary evidence.
K. Satish Nambudiripad, DG of the NE Zone, delivered the welcome address, discussing the evolving philosophy and approach of the criminal justice system to make it more accessible. He underscored the crucial role journalists play in raising public awareness and interpreting current events. He also mentioned the extensive consultative process undertaken by the government, including a workshop by the Ministry of Law and Justice in Guwahati on May 18 and 19.
The workshop, attended by journalists from various media outlets, featured interactive sessions and clarifications on the practical applications of the new laws. Jane Namchu, Additional Director General of PIB, moderated the Q&A session following the workshop. The event saw participation from officials of the I&B Ministry, Assam Police, and representatives of prominent media houses.