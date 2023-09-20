Received Name Of Contractor From Jorhat DC Office: Ranee Narah In Probe

Former Union minister of state from Assam, Ranee Narah, who is under investigation by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, admitted on Wednesday during questioning that he had received names of contractors recommended by the office of the Jorhat district commissioner.
This comes after the ex-MP had earlier been summoned by the probing body for her connection with an alleged MP fund scam. She is alleged to have embezzled funds received for installation of hand pumps in Jorhat.
Ranee Narah was grilled by the investigating officer of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell today in connection with the matter during which she revealed startling facts about the scam.
While being interrogated, Narah confessed saying, "I had received the name of a contractor from the Jorhat DC office. They had forwarded the name of a contractor named Basaram Barua. I had handed the letter to my personal security officer Ranjit Chutia."
"A few days ago, my PSO Ranjit Chutia passed away. The letter I had given him is at my Lakhimpur residence. If required, I will be able to produce the letter," added Ranee Narah.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the said contractor, Basaram Barua, is unwell and undergoing treatment outside of the state. He has been told to appear before the CM Vigilance Cell immediately upon his return to Assam.
According to sources, an amount was allocated from Ranee Narah’s Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division (MPLAD) fund in 2013-14 for the installation of hand pumps in Jorhat district, however, a case was registered in 2017 alleging embezzlement in the MPLAD fund.
After receiving the summon by the CM’s Vigilance Cell, Ranee Narah had earlier said, “I received the summon from the CM Vigilance in 2019 itself, however, at the time they said it wan’t necessary for me to go.”
“But now have started a political conspiracy against me to divert the land scam issue of the chief minister,” she added.