Received Similar Threats Earlier: Assam DGP on Open Threats by ULFA-I

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh reacting to the threats of the United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent (ULFA-I) said he has received such kinds of threats from various terror groups in his career so far.
Interacting with reporters in Silchar, Singh said, “I have been receiving such kinds of threats from various terror groups in 15-20 years of my career and it is not only limited to Assam. I don’t feel there is any significance of the threats as the government is paying us for the works they have entrusted us to do.”
“Our chief minister is working for the development of Assam and if any organization is trying to create obstacles by ways of extortion and demands, irrespective of it being genuine or fake, I will not let anything of such kinds happen in the state. I am very much clear on this matter,” he stated adding that “we will do whatever it takes to curb the menace of extortion and demands hampering the development of Assam. We shall take very strong action against the offenders.”
“Moreover, if they come to Assam from a foreign country where they are currently camping and be a part of the developmental works envisioned by our chief minister, I will gladly leave the state the very next day, if they ask me to,” he added.
The reaction comes a day after the banned terror outfit publically threatened GP Singh demanding that he should either stop staging bogus encounters against locals or leave the state.
ULFA-I threatened the DGP hours after the troops of the Indian Army and Assam Police apprehended a woman in Dibrugarh for her alleged suspicious links with the outlawed faction.