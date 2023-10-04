Reep Hazarika to Take Charge as New Information Commissioner of Assam Tomorrow

Reep Hazarika has been appointed as the new State Information Commissioner (SIC) of Assam.
He was appointed as the State Information Commissioner in Assam’s Information Commission by the state Governor via a notification issued on September 27, reports said.
Hazarika will be sworn in as the new information commissioner by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday.
Notably, Hazarika was the former Managing Director of the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL). He has been a part of the successful commissioning teams of the two prestigious Assam Accord projects - the Assam Accord Refinery and the Assam GasCracker Project (formally, NRL and BCPL respectively).
Hazarika completed his schooling from the St. Edmunds School, Shillong and thereafter completed his graduation in Chemical Engineering (Honours) from the revered BITS, Pilani. Withover 30 years of experience in the oil refining and petrochemical industry, Hazarika's resume includes the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Bharat Oman Refineries Limited.
He has successfully worked across different functions including operations, technical services, projects, planning and programming, environment management, corporate affairs, IMS/ISRS protocol, etc. Prior to taking charge as BCPL MD, Hazarika worked as the Chief General Manager at BCPL heading the overall operation and maintenance of the plant since 2016.