Regional Committees of Assam & Meghalaya Meet to Discuss Border Dispute

Reportedly, the regional committees had jointly visited six conflict-ridden areas between Assam and Meghalaya.

As an important outcome of the Chief Ministerial-level talks that was held in May this year, both the chief ministers decided to jointly visit Karbi Anglong and West Jaintia Hills in the month of June as part of confidence-building measures.

Three regional committees of both states were directed to start visiting the six remaining areas of dispute out of the 12 areas of differences for multiple stakeholder consultations and fact-finding.

Of the 12 disputed areas, issues related to borders of six areas have been reportedly solved and the border issues of the remaining six areas will be addressed subsequently.

However, Assam and Meghalaya have identified 12 disputed areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border. These two northeastern neighbours, which started the first round of discussions in July 2021, signed an MoU to resolve differences in six areas in March last year in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.