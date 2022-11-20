Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita Urge Paresh Baruah to Hold Talks

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita appealed commander-in-chief of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA) Paresh Baruah on Sunday to come into talk.
He appealed while addressing the ‘Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav’ event organised by Indian Army in Guwahati.
Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita said, “ULFA no longer has influence at the ground level of Assam.”
“Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been lifted from several districts of the state except four as terrorism in Assam and North East has declined significantly in the last ten years,” he said.
He further said, “The youth of Assam and North East have moved forward.”
It may be mentioned that the Indian Army under the aegia of HQ Eastern Command organised a two-day conclave titled 'Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav' on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building'.
The conclave will be conducted between November 20 and 21 in Guwahati as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
The conclave is aimed at highlighting the contribution of NER towards nation-building, felicitating Veer Naris, and showcasing NE culture.