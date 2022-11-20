Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita Urge Paresh Baruah to Hold Talks

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita appealed commander-in-chief of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA) Paresh Baruah on Sunday to come into talk.

He appealed while addressing the ‘Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav’ event organised by Indian Army in Guwahati.

Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita said, “ULFA no longer has influence at the ground level of Assam.”

“Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been lifted from several districts of the state except four as terrorism in Assam and North East has declined significantly in the last ten years,” he said.

He further said, “The youth of Assam and North East have moved forward.”