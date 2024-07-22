Rehab Centres In Assam To Operate Under New SOPs

In the wake of several rehabilitation centres marred by controversies over inmate deaths, inhuman treatment, and other criminal activities, the Assam government decided to introduce stringent checks on operations and opening of new centres.
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika introduced a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for rehabilitation centres across the state on Monday. Accordingly, to open a centre, an application has to be sent to the district commissioner's office. This will then be reviewed by a state-level committee upon whose approval, the license will be granted.
The new SOP strictly directs rehab centres to ensure facilities for psychiatric treatment. The should contain at least 25 beds with two nurses, a cook and 15 staffers. All centers must have psychiatrists.
The SOP will apply equally to all six government-operated and other private rehab centres. Minister Pijush Hazarika will make sudden visits to centres upon the implementation of the SOP.
In case of inmate deaths, strict action will be taken against the concerned rehab centre. The government department will ensure immediate investigation and take measures as required.
An inmate residing for six months at a rehab centre will not be allowed to open their own centre upon release. They will be able to do so only after spending three years undergoing treatment at a centre.
Rehab centre employees will have to hold a minimum graduate degree. The centers should have separate premises for women and men. Each centre should have one project coordinator. A project assistant and an office assistant, both graduates, should be there at every centre.
There should be a cook for every 25 inmates along with an assistant, a cleaner, two nurses, and two ward boys. Every rehab centre has to ensure 24-hour communication with a doctor. Two doctors must visit the centre every week.
The rehab centres will have to ensure counselling facilities. Inmates will only be taken in after a doctor's approval. The doctor will have to attend to an inmate within 24 hours. The centres will have to be renewed every three years for which they will have to apply two months prior. HIV patients with drug abuse history will have to be treated at ART centres, according to the new SOP.
Notably, the Assam government's intervention comes after the death of a Meghalaya youth at a rehab centre in Goalpara. Six people including the prime accused in the case were arrested and authorities stepped in to seal the rehab centre. The matter escalated after Meghalaya Chief Minister appealed to his Assam counterpart urging proper investigation.