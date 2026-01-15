Rejaul Karim Sarkar Accuses Debabrata Saikia of Proximity to BJP

Former Congress leader and AAMSU president Rejaul Karim Sarkar launched a blistering attack on Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, alleging that Saikia enjoys political protection from the ruling BJP despite facing multiple cases.

Addressing a press conference at Jogighopa today, Sarkar claimed that Debabrata Saikia would have long joined the BJP had it not been for an emotional appeal from Saikia’s mother.

“Debabrata Saikia is in the Congress today only because his mother requested him to stay. Otherwise, he would have worn the BJP’s saffron robe long ago,” Sarkar alleged.

Taking the attack further, Sarkar recalled Saikia’s alleged proximity to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that Saikia was actively involved in managing the Chief Minister’s election campaign in 2016.

“Despite having so many cases in his name, why haven’t agencies like the CBI or ED ever knocked on Debabrata Saikia’s door?” Sarkar asked. “This government sends ordinary people to jail for minor issues, but when it comes to Saikia, the tone suddenly becomes soft. Why?”

Rejaul Karim Sarkar alleged that the Congress leader functions as an “agent of the Chief Minister” within the Opposition, accusing him of weakening the party from within.

“Debabrata Saikia does not behave like a leader of the Opposition. He behaves like the Chief Minister’s agent,” Sarkar said, reiterating his earlier accusations.

The former AAMSU president also took a swipe at Saikia’s political style, mockingly referring to him as a ‘letter-writing MLA’.

Sarkar did not spare senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi either, criticising him for what he termed a failure to stand firmly with the party cadre on crucial issues.

“By saying that you do not know who Rejaul Karim is, you have not insulted me alone,” Sarkar said. “You have insulted every person from the minority community. Every minority person in Assam knows who Rejaul Karim is.”

The press meet comes amid rising internal tensions within the Assam Congress, with sharp public exchanges exposing deep cracks at a time when the party is trying to regroup ahead of crucial political battles.

