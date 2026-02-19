Priyanka Gandhi Releases 20-Point Chargesheet Against Assam CM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Assam on Wednesday for a crucial two-day visit aimed at tightening the party’s preparations ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. As chairperson of the screening committee constituted by theAssam Pradesh Congress Committee, her visit signals the party’s intent to take the electoral battle in the state seriously.

Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by D. K. Shivakumar, who has been appointed as the Congress election observer for Assam, and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Congress delegation was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and several senior party leaders.

Soon after landing, the leaders visited the revered Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings before heading to Rajiv Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, which had been abuzz with activity in anticipation of Priyanka’s arrival.

Marathon Meetings at Rajiv Bhawan

At Rajiv Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi chaired a series of high-level meetings. She first met members of the screening committee, who have been touring districts over the past several days to gather feedback from grassroots workers and assess potential candidates.

She later presided over a Political Affairs Committee meeting and a review session at Manvendra Sharma Complex with vice-presidents, general secretaries, joint secretaries, and other office-bearers of the state unit. In these meetings, she reportedly urged leaders and workers to remain united and prepare for what she described as a decisive electoral battle.

Speaking at a public event, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said Priyanka Gandhi’s visit marked a shift from routine campaign appearances to organisational responsibility.

“Earlier, she came to campaign. This time, she has come with the responsibility of the screening committee. It shows the seriousness with which the Congress party is approaching the Assam Assembly elections,” Gogoi said, adding that the presence of senior leaders boosts the morale of party workers.

Congress Releases 20-Point Chargesheet

One of the key highlights of the day was the release of a 20-point “chargesheet” against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led state government.

The document was prepared by a committee headed by MP Pradyut Bordoloi, based on feedback collected from various sections of society, including indigenous organisations, business communities, intellectuals, party workers and the general public.

According to Bordoloi, the chargesheet reflects complaints raised in what the party termed an “Assam People’s Court.” He said the committee travelled across the state, interacting with citizens and consolidating grievances into a structured political document.

Among the major allegations levelled by the Congress are:

The existence of a “syndicate system” allegedly operating from Dispur, facilitating illegal activities such as rat-hole mining and the movement of contraband and drugs.

Collection of commissions at checkpoints on goods transported in and out of Assam, including timber, sand, stone, coal and other commodities.

Alleged irregularities in government departments, including public works, health, tenders, transfers and postings.

Failure to fulfil promises made to tea garden workers, including the pledged daily wage of Rs 351.

Non-implementation of key provisions of the Assam Accord, including Clause 6.

Suspension of NRC-related processes and alleged financial irregularities linked to NRC expenditure.

Bulldozer-style eviction drives targeting the poor.

Inadequate flood and erosion management, and failure to seek national disaster status for Assam’s recurring floods.

Weakening of public education and healthcare systems.

Lack of substantial new employment generation.

The BJP government has previously denied similar allegations, asserting that it has taken strong action against corruption, drugs and illegal activities.

“We Are Ready for the Battle”

After the day’s meetings, Priyanka Gandhi briefly interacted with journalists. Addressing speculation about political defections ahead of the elections, she said such movements are common during poll season.

“In every election, some people move from one side to the other. This happens in many states. But we are united and fighting strongly,” she said.

Describing the upcoming polls as a battle, she added, “We have many warriors. We will be victorious. We are meeting everyone, taking everyone’s advice, and we will ensure proper ticket distribution based on thorough consultation.”

She stressed that screening committee members have already been touring districts to gather opinions and that the process would continue over the next two days to ensure transparency and organisational discipline.

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold further meetings with district presidents and Congress MLAs as part of the candidate selection and strategy-building exercise.