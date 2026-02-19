Guwahati: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple Ahead of Key Meetings

Congress national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, offered prayers at the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Thursday as part of her two-day visit to Assam.

Advertisment

Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in the city earlier in the day amid tight security and was received by senior leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), visited the temple to seek blessings ahead of key organisational meetings.

“I sought the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, and I am feeling very good after offering prayers at the temple,” she said.

Following her temple visit, Priyanka Gandhi proceeded to Rajiv Bhawan, the APCC headquarters, where she is currently chairing a crucial meeting of the screening committee. The committee is tasked with shortlisting prospective candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Her packed schedule for the day includes a meeting of the APCC Political Affairs Committee, followed by discussions with the four working presidents of the state unit at 1:45 PM.

At 3 PM, she is scheduled to travel to the Manabendra Sarma Complex to release a chargesheet prepared by the APCC against the BJP government, outlining alleged corruption and governance failures.

Later in the evening, Priyanka Gandhi will hold a meeting with the 21 Congress MLAs of Assam, with sources indicating that she will interact with each legislator individually to assess political preparedness at the ground level.

From 5 PM to 9 PM, she will conduct an extended meeting with 35 district Congress presidents as part of efforts to strengthen booth-level coordination and campaign planning.

On Friday, she is slated to hold another round of discussions with Assam Congress working presidents, Members of Parliament, and representatives of various party cells and departments. She will later visit the Manabendra Sarma Complex again to interact with block Congress committee presidents and other office-bearers before departing Guwahati around 4:30 PM.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Guwahati for Two-Day Visit | Full Itinerary