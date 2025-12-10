Remembering Hemchandra Baruah-- The Man Who Fought Superstition and Blind Beliefs

The birth anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah, the legendary linguist and creator of Hemkosh, Assam’s first comprehensive dictionary, with reverence and a strong emphasis on scientific thinking.

At the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club, a two-day celebration against superstition and blind beliefs has been organized by the Ilora Science Forum in collaboration with the Press Club. The inaugural ceremony saw Ranjit Sharma, President of the Press Club, paid tribute to Hemchandra Baruah by garlanding his portrait.

The program will also feature a discussion panel on Friday titled ‘Hemchandra Baruah’s Fight against Superstition and Blind Beliefs,’ with several distinguished personalities set to participate.

Born in 1835 in Sivasagar, Hemchandra Baruah played a pivotal role in enriching Assamese language and literature during the Jaunti era. A committed rationalist, his contributions extended far beyond linguistics. Baruah emphasized scientific thinking and actively challenged societal superstitions.

In his will, he famously noted that a lifeless body is like a piece of wood, requiring no elaborate rituals, a reflection of his progressive mindset in the 19th century.

Inspired by Baruah’s vision, the Ilora Science Forum has been celebrating his birthday annually as Science Rationality Day. This year, the event also highlighted the extraordinary commitment of a family from Shimluguri in Kachamari, Nagaon district. Alok Khatoniya.

Along with his wife Purnima, son Krishna Kinkar, and daughter-in-law Pallavi Khatoniya, donated their bodies on December 19, showcasing remarkable dedication to the ideals of scientific rationality and social awareness.

Hemchandra Baruah’s legacy continues to resonate across Assam. Beyond compiling Hemkosh, which remains a cornerstone of Assamese lexicography. He championed rational thought and education as instruments of social reform, inspiring generations of scholars, educators, and rationalists.