Remembering Parag Kumar Das: A Beacon of Courage and Truth in Assam's Journalism

Despite the challenging circumstances, countless admirers from across the state are poised to pay tribute to the journalist on this somber day. Das's journey in journalism began in the 1980s when he started as a columnist for 'Prantik' and other newspapers. Born on February 24, 1961, in Shillong, Das received his education at Chenikuthi Boys' School and Cotton Collegiate, where he exhibited brilliance from an early age.