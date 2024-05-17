Remembering Parag Kumar Das: A Beacon of Courage and Truth in Assam's Journalism

Today marks the solemn occasion of the death anniversary of Parag Kumar Das, a shining star in the history of journalism in Assam. Known for his unwavering courage and tireless activism for human rights, Das tragically lost his life on May 17, 1996, succumbing to the bullets of miscreants in Guwahati's Rajgarh.
Despite the challenging circumstances, countless admirers from across the state are poised to pay tribute to the journalist on this somber day. Das's journey in journalism began in the 1980s when he started as a columnist for 'Prantik' and other newspapers. Born on February 24, 1961, in Shillong, Das received his education at Chenikuthi Boys' School and Cotton Collegiate, where he exhibited brilliance from an early age.
Despite familial expectations for a career in medicine or engineering, Das pursued his passion for the arts, graduating with honors in economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and later from the Delhi School of Economics.
His journalistic journey began in the late 1980s, contributing to esteemed publications such as 'Prantik' and 'The Sentinel'. In 1989, he launched 'Boodhbar' an Assamese weekly, followed by 'Agaan' in 1994.
However, both publications faced disruptions following Das's arrests. Undeterred, in 1995, he assumed the role of Executive Editor at the Assamese daily, Asomiya Pratidin, marking a significant chapter in his journalistic career.
Tragically, on that fateful day in 1996, while en route to pick up his son Rohan from the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay in Rajgarh, Das fell victim to the bullets of assailants. His son was also injured in the attack. Despite continued calls for justice, the case seems to have faded into obscurity over time.
The legacy of Parag Kumar Das continues through the Parag Kumar Das Memorial Trust, established by his family and well-wishers after his passing. Since 1997, the trust has organized an annual state-level debate competition, with plans to transition to annual memorial lectures starting from 2022. Additionally, a documentary commemorating Das's life and contributions, sponsored by the trust, was released on February 24, 2018.