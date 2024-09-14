Renowned Football Legend Toshen Bora Passes Away at 74

Renowned football legend Toshen Bora passed away this morning at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. He was 74.
Bora, a legendary figure in Indian football, succumbed to complications related to high blood pressure.
Born on February 14, 1950, in Naharkatia, Bora had an illustrious academic and athletic career. He completed his pre-degree at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College, earned a bachelor's degree from Guwahati’s erstwhile Cotton College, and obtained a master’s degree from Gauhati University.
Bora was a celebrated captain of the Gauhati University football team and played for Maharana Athletic Club. He was notably the first pre-Olympian player while studying at Cotton College and represented the Indian soccer team in the 1971-72 Pre-Olympic tournaments.
Throughout his career, Bora participated in the Santosh Trophy seven times, captaining the team three times. He also spent a significant part of his professional life at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), where he served as the chief administrative officer. Bora was an influential coach, leading teams such as Assam Police, OIL, BVFCL, and XI Star. Under his guidance, the Assam Police football team achieved national championship status.
Bora also contributed to Indian football as a coach for the Indian junior team and served as a selector and coach for the Assam Santosh team. His coaching expertise extended to obtaining an NIS coaching degree.
The football community mourns the loss of a distinguished player and coach whose impact on the sport in Assam and India will be remembered fondly.