Renowned Football Legend Toshen Bora Passes Away at 74

Throughout his career, Bora participated in the Santosh Trophy seven times, captaining the team three times. He also spent a significant part of his professional life at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), where he served as the chief administrative officer. Bora was an influential coach, leading teams such as Assam Police, OIL, BVFCL, and XI Star. Under his guidance, the Assam Police football team achieved national championship status.