Renowned Assamese Litterateur Bishweshwar Hazarika Passes Away at 91

The literary world mourns the loss of Bishweshwar Hazarika, a distinguished litterateur, professor, and linguist from Assam, who breathed his last on Saturday night at the Kuntal Goswami Memorial Trust Hospital in Guwahati city. Hazarika, aged 91, leaves behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to Assamese literature and linguistics.
Born on July 31, 1933, in Baramukhia village of Sarupathar under Golaghat district, Hazarika was the son of Khageshwar Hazarika and Soneshwari Hazarika. Throughout his illustrious career, he earned widespread acclaim for his scholarly pursuits and profound understanding of language and literature.
In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Hazarika was bestowed with the prestigious title of Sahitya Acharya by the Assam Sahitya Sabha in 2014. This honor underscored his immense impact on the realm of Assamese literature and his unwavering dedication to its advancement.
Among his notable works, Hazarika translated the seminal research book 'Assamese: Its Formation & Development' by renowned litterateur-scholar Dr. Banikanta Kakati into Assamese, titled 'অসমীয়া ভাষা: ইয়াৰ গঠন আৰু ক্ৰমবিকাশ'. He also authored the 'Assamese-Boro-Rabha Trilingual Dictionary', reflecting his commitment to linguistic scholarship and cultural preservation.
Additionally, Hazarika served as the editor of the first volume (2003) of "অসমীয়া সাহিত্যৰ বুৰঞ্জী" (The History of Assamese Literature), and authored several significant works including "Assamese Language: Origin and Development" (1985), "অসমীয়া ভাষাৰ উৎপত্তি আৰু ক্ৰমবিকাশ" (The Origin and Evolution of the Assamese Language), "Caitanya's Impact of the Vaisnavism of Assam" (1994), and "Charyagitikosh" (2012).
Hazarika's scholarly pursuits extended beyond literature, encompassing important studies on Charyapada, inscriptions, and the history of Assam. His profound insights and meticulous research have enriched the cultural and intellectual landscape of Assam.
The passing of Bishweshwar Hazarika marks the end of an era in Assamese literature, yet his contributions will continue to inspire generations of scholars and readers alike. The literary fraternity extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers, mourning the loss of a visionary and prolific intellect.