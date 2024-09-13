Renowned Assamese Litterateur Upendranath Sarma Passes Away at 96

Upendranath Sarma, a distinguished figure in Assamese literature and education, has passed away at the age of 96 at his residence in Sarania, Guwahati.
Sarma, a retired professor of English at Cotton College, left behind a legacy of academic and literary contributions.
Born on January 22, 1929, in Amayapur, near Nalbari, Sarma was the second of six children to the eminent educationist and freedom fighter, Joydev Sarma, and his wife, Bhabani Devi.
His family, known for their dedication to education and humanitarian work, included his elder brother Mahendranath Sarma, a respected teacher and former librarian of Nalbari College; his younger brother Bhupendranath Sarma, a prominent advocate in Guwahati; and his youngest brother, Dr. Surendranath Sarma, a noted medical practitioner in Nalbari. Sharma’s two younger sisters, Kiron Devi and Rebati Devi, also contributed to the family’s rich legacy.
Sarma began his educational journey in Amayapur before continuing at Bajali H.E. School, where he excelled in his studies. He completed his matriculation in 1945 with distinction in Assamese, Sanskrit, and Additional Mathematics, earning the Auniati Gold Medal for Sanskrit.
He pursued further education at Cotton College, graduating with honours in English in 1949. Sarma then attended Calcutta University, where he achieved his M.A. in English Literature in 1951 and later completed a second M.A. in English Language in 1955, securing the First Position and receiving the Regina Guha Gold Medal.
In 1956, Sarma began his illustrious career as a Lecturer in English at Cotton College, ascending to the position of Professor and Head of the Department of English by 1987.
His academic expertise was further recognized when he delivered lectures on Spenser's ‘The Faerie Queene’ as a visiting Professor at Dibrugarh University in 1978.
After his retirement from Cotton College, Sarma continued his academic contributions as a Guest Lecturer at Gauhati University from 1988 to 1991.
Sarma's literary prowess extended beyond the classroom. He authored ten books, translated three, and edited ten, with notable works including 'Assamese Literature of the 20th Century.'
Since 2014, he served as the Editor of Ramanjali, the Journal of the South East Asia Ramayana Research Center in Guwahati. In 2017, he was honoured with the title of 'Xahityacharya' by the Axom Xahitya Xabha, acknowledging his significant contributions to Assamese literature.
In addition to his literary achievements, Sarma was deeply involved in various cultural and literary organizations such as Axom Xahitya Xabha, Assam Academy, Sabita Sabha, and Natasurjya.
His passion for literature and music remained evident throughout his life. Even at the age of 94, Sharma was known for his late-night reading sessions and his love for singing classical ragas, Bargeet, Rabindra Sangeet, as well as Hindi and folk songs.
Upendranath Sarma's passing marks the end of an era for Assamese literature and education. His contributions will be remembered for their depth and impact on the academic and cultural landscape of Assam.
His legacy endures through his extensive body of work and the many lives he touched through his teaching and literary pursuits.