Renowned Film Maker Arup Borthakur Passes away

National Film Award-winning filmmaker Arup Barthakur passed away on Monday night at 10:40 PM.

The director had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati for the past few months.

Arup Barthakur was especially known for his work as a documentary filmmaker. He won the National Award for Best Non-Feature Film in 1990 for the documentary "Notun Asha"; this film was produced by Beauty Sabhapandit.

Recently, his documentary, based on the life of sculptor Biren Singh, "Shadow of a Marble", has received widespread recognition and multiple awards at both national and international platforms.

It is noteworthy that in 2025, he was honoured with the 18th Rodali Award for his lifetime contribution to theatre.

At the time of his passing, he was also busy working on a feature film based on the story, screenplay, and dialogue by writer Jimoni Choudhury.

His death casts a shadow of grief over Assam’s film industry.

According to his family, his last rites will be performed at Bashistha Crematorium on Tuesday.

