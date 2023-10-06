Renowned Industrialist from NE GD Dhanuka Participates in “Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit" 2024

Young, dynamic and visionary industrialist from the Northeastern state of Assam, Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka, has brought laurels to the bottlenecked region, by participating in the interactive session of the “Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit” (VGGS) 2024, held in New Delhi on Friday.
Dhanuka is probably the only industrialist from the Northeast to represent the region in the prestigious event.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, several Ministers along with other senior administrative officials of Gujarat were present in the interactive session of the VGGS 2024, which was organised at Hotel Taj Palace in the national capital.
Dhanuka had a detailed and positive discussion with Gujarat Minister of Industries, Civil Aviation, Rural Development, Labour and Employment, Balvantsinh Rajput.
During the discussion, Dhanuka put forward many important ideas towards further strengthening the commercial and industrial structures between the Northeast and Gujarat.
Rajput appreciated Dhanuka's ideas and suggestions for the overall development in the industrial sector of Gujarat and the Northeastern states.
Several business magnates, investors, innovators, corporate, policy and opinion makers and eminent diplomats, from all across the globe, are going to participate in the 10th VGGS 2024, which will be held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar between January 10 to 12, 2024.