Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates 3 Revamped Lighthouses in Gujarat

Sonowal said, “Surat's remarkable growth and resilience in the face of challenges is a shining example of India's economic potential, and the strength of our political leadership and vision provided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s G20 presidency is the globalisation and internationalisation of the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Today, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and has grown significantly not just as a consumer market with greater purchasing power, but also as a preferred investment destination. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, propelled by transformative initiatives like National Logistics Policy, Gati Shakti National Masterplan for Multimodal Connectivity, and other such reforms, the Indian infrastructure sector has grown manifold. The Government is also committed towards supporting transition towards green growth in India’s maritime sectors, and has set forth time-bound commitments and investments towards the achievement of the same.”