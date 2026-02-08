Renowned Poet and Theatre Artist Rafikul Hussain Passes Away at 70

Renowned poet, playwright, and director Rafikul Hussain passed away at the age of 70 on Saturday night at the hospital in Guwahati city.

Hussain, aged around 70, had been undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since February 1, after falling seriously ill. He breathed his last at around 10:30 pm on Saturday.

Earlier, Hussain had reportedly suffered an accident in a hotel room after attending an event in Morigaon. He was first admitted to a local hospital in Morigaon before being shifted to GMCH for advanced treatment.

Following his death, his body was taken to his home in Bokakhat in a flower-adorned vehicle, giving a solemn farewell to the veteran artist.

