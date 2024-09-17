Residents in Panic as Leopard Kills Livestock Near Kaziranga National Park

A large leopard that recently emerged from Kaziranga National Park has been causing significant distress in the surrounding areas.
Local residents are living in fear, with reports of the leopard killing three cows in a cowshed owned by Digen Bora in Kuthori, Deopani, near the Bagori forest range. One of the cows was reportedly dragged across National Highway 37 back towards the national park.
The situation is compounded by previous incidents in which tigers have attacked livestock in the Deopani and Kanchanjuri areas. The increase in wild animal encounters, including tigers, rhinos, elephants, buffaloes, and pigs, has led to heightened anxiety among the local population.
Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of compensation for losses caused by wildlife. Allegations are being made that the Kaziranga National Park authority, in partnership with NGO WWF, has provided insufficient compensation to those affected by attacks from leopards and tigers.
The forest authorities are under pressure to address the escalating issue of wildlife encroachment and provide better support to the affected communities.