Residents Seek Urgent Repair of Gogamukh Road Ahead of Namghar Anniversary

Locals of Assam's Gogamukh and surrounding areas have expressed strong concern over the deteriorating condition of the road connecting Borodoi Chutiakari to Gogamukh via State Highway 22. The stretch, a vital link for daily commuters and visitors, has fallen into a state of disrepair, causing significant inconvenience.

The issue has been a long-standing grievance. As per sources, Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had assured road repair works ahead of the elections, but no action has been taken over the years, leading to public frustration.

The concern comes ahead of a landmark event: the 150th anniversary celebration of the Chutiakari Bor Namghar, scheduled to be held on October 24-26, 2025. Guests from across the state have been invited to participate in the historic festivities. Residents fear that the poor condition of the road will hamper travel for attendees and create logistical challenges during the celebrations.

In response, local devotees and Vaishnav community members have appealed to the local MLA and Education Minister to take urgent measures for repairing the road before the event. They stated that the historic Namghar, being 150 years old, deserves proper accessibility so that invited guests and devotees can attend without difficulty.

