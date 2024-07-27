"Resolve Tourist Vehicle Ban Dispute Through Talks": AASU Urges Assam, M'laya Govts

Amid the ongoing incident of commercial tourist vehicles with Assam registration being restricted from accessing popular tourist destinations in Meghalaya's Sohra and Dawki regions, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Saturday appealed the government of both states to resolve the matter through discussion.
AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah stated that the students's body along with the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) urged the Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve all issues without indulging in politics.
Speaking on the issue, Baruah said, "We have made it clear to the Meghalaya government that it must prioritize in preventing such conflicts. The government needs to be strict to ensure such incidents do not occur. We appeal both governments to sit for talks to resolve the issue."
Baruah further said that they have already initiated discussions with the KSU. He said, "The KSU has confirmed that the organisation is not in any way involved in such an initiative of stopping Assam-registered vehicles from entering into the state. The KSU has given priority in resolving the issue and has also initiated talks with the Meghalaya government."
Stating that the ongoing situation is unacceptable, Baruah appealed to the people of Assam to refrain from visiting Meghalaya for the time being.
Furthermore, Baruah highlighted the political undercurrents affecting the situation.
"There is some politics involved, which is why some organizations have been undertaking such actions. The Meghalaya government must not just promise on paper to prevent such incidents but must show a real commitment," he added.
The AASU General Secretary appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to set aside all politics and we work with the Meghalaya government to prevent these incidents.