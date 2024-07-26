Meghalaya Tourism Stakeholders Condemn "Illegal" Stopping Of Visitors

"We, the immediate stakeholders in the tourism industry strongly condemn the unfortunate incident that happened this morning where tourists and travellers have been illegally stopped from proceeding to the various tourist spots in Sohra and Dawki region by so called NGO/pressure group. As you are aware, the tourism industry in the state has reached its momentum in the last few years and today’s single incident has affected the arduous work that we as stakeholders have build up over the years. For your information, today’s incident has created a loss of 30% of the accommodation bookings apart from revenue generated by indirect stakeholders apart from the fact that we expect another 50% cancellation of tours and activities from tomorrow onwards as news of this incident has travelled rapidly all over the country," the statement read.