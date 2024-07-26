Meghalaya Tourism Stakeholders Condemn "Illegal" Stopping Of Visitors

Tourism stakeholders in Meghalaya expressed strong condemnation over the incident on Friday morning where tourists and travellers were illegally stopped by certain NGOs/pressure groups from visiting the renowned tourist spots in the Sohra and Dawki regions. The tourism industry, which has seen substantial growth in recent years, has been significantly affected by this event.
The stakeholders have reported a 30% loss in accommodation bookings due to the incident, with an expected 50% cancellation of tours and activities in the coming days. This disruption not only impacts direct stakeholders but also those indirectly involved in the tourism sector.
In their statement, the stakeholders highlighted their shock and disappointment at the free rein given to local NGOs/pressure groups, which seem to be operating beyond the law. They urged these groups to refrain from such illegal and intimidating actions against tourists and travelers who are not involved in local politics.
"We, the immediate stakeholders in the tourism industry strongly condemn the unfortunate incident that happened this morning where tourists and travellers have been illegally stopped from proceeding to the various tourist spots in Sohra and Dawki region by so called NGO/pressure group. As you are aware, the tourism industry in the state has reached its momentum in the last few years and today’s single incident has affected the arduous work that we as stakeholders have build up over the years. For your information, today’s incident has created a loss of 30% of the accommodation bookings apart from revenue generated by indirect stakeholders apart from the fact that we expect another 50% cancellation of tours and activities from tomorrow onwards as news of this incident has travelled rapidly all over the country," the statement read.
"We, the tourism stakeholders are in a state of shock to observe that various local NGOs/Pressure groups are having a free run in the State and behaving like the government. We the undersigned, strongly urge the concerned NGOs/Pressure groups to refrain from such embarrassing & illegal acts of intimidation to tourists and travelers who are in no way involved in the politics of the state. Today’s single action by NGOs/Pressure groups has affected years of building the tourism industry which shall take some time to regain normalcy and also affected the direct and indirect stakeholders who have invested in the tourism industry," it added.
Furthermore, the stakeholders have pointed out the broader consequences of such incidents, including a recent advisory from the US Government warning its citizens against visiting Meghalaya. This advisory not only discourages US tourists but also sends a negative message to all potential foreign and domestic tourists.
The tourism stakeholders have vehemently condemned these acts of intimidation and violence, calling for immediate restoration of normalcy and legal action against those responsible for the current lawlessness. They emphasize the need to restore faith among tourists visiting the state and ensure the stability of the tourism sector.
In the statement, they further wrote, "We have been mere silent spectators on the various issues of lawlessness in and around Shillong and Ri Bhoi areas which have resulted in violence and intimidation of workers who are involved in tourism infrastructure works. These incidents of lawlessness have reached a level that even the tourists visiting the state today were not even spared. Another fallout of the above, is the recent Advisory of the US Government warning their citizens against visiting Meghalaya – this does not result in discouraging the US tourists only but gives a loud message to all foreign as well as domestic tourists desiring to visit Meghalaya."
Finally, the stakeholders have issued an apology on behalf of the peace-loving people of Meghalaya for any inconvenience caused to travelers' plans. They extend an invitation to tourists to visit Meghalaya again, hoping to rebuild the industry's reputation and trust.
"The Tourism Stakeholders vehemently condemn all the above atrocities and acts of intimidation and violence and request for immediate and urgent restoration of normalcy and action as per law upon the individuals/organizations responsible for the prevailing lawlessness in order to restore faith in the tourists visiting the state as well as the entire Tourism Sector. We the undersigned take this opportunity to apologize on behalf of the peace loving people of Meghalaya for any inconvenience caused to their travel plans and we urge them to visit Meghalaya again," it concluded.
Earlier today, reports claimed that the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF), taking action against tourist taxis and private cars with Assam registration, barred them from entering Meghalaya's Umtyngngar area.
However, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang, confirmed that the matter has been sorted out and that vehicles are now able to proceed to their destinations.