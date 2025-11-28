Restoration of Old Pension Scheme: Government Employees Hold Statewide Pendown Strike

Government teachers and employees across Assam on Friday observed a one-day non-cooperation (pendown) protest, intensifying their demand for the restoration of the Old Pension System (OPS) in the State.

The strike was called jointly by the All Assam Government NPS Employees Association (AAGNPSEA) and the Joint Forum of teachers’, employees’ and workers’ unions, according to a statement issued by AAGNPSEA President and Joint Forum Convenor Achyutananda Hazarika and AAGNPSEA General Secretary Apurba Sharma.

For years, Assam’s government workforce has been urging the State to reintroduce OPS—already reinstated in five states—arguing that it ensures financial security post-retirement.

However, the Assam Government recently adopted the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), mirroring the Central Government model.

Employee organisations argue that both NPS and UPS are self-contributory, market-dependent, unpredictable, and inadequate, leaving lakhs of workers vulnerable to an insecure and unstable retirement.

The organisations stressed that employees—the backbone of the administration—cannot be pushed into an uncertain future despite dedicating their entire careers to public service. Friday’s statewide pendown saw employees from various sectors unite under a common call for pension justice.

The employees urged the Government of Assam and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take a positive decision on restoring OPS in view of the “united voice of Assam’s workforce.”

They also stated that they have consulted senior journalists, legal experts, civil society leaders, and other stakeholders regarding their next course of action.

From December 1, the organisations will intensify their outreach, appealing to local, regional, and district-level political leaders to support the OPS movement.

They warned that if political leaders ignore the demand, employees may be “compelled to oppose them in social and political spheres in the future.”

A broad alliance of employee and teacher bodies endorsed the protest, including:

All Assam District Administration Employees Union

All Assam HOD Ministerial Officers Association

Assam State Primary Teachers’ Sanmilani

Sadou Asom Sanmilito Sikshak Mancha

Assam Junior College Teachers & Employees Association

Sadou Asom Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha

All Assam DIET Officers Association

All Assam Bhumilekhya Karmachari Sanmiloni

All Assam TET Passed Teachers Association

Cotton University Employees Association

All Assam Secondary School Office Assistant Association

Joint Council of Trade Unions, Assam

All Assam University Workers Federation

All Assam Class IV Government Employees Association

Several major bodies—including the Asom Sachivalaya Seva Sangtha and the All Assam Medical College & Hospital Employees Association—extended moral support.

However, the AAGNPSEA noted that the Sadou Assam Karmachari Parishad and some of its affiliated unions have “remained silent” on the anti-NPS movement.

Employees and teachers reaffirmed they are determined to continue an uncompromising struggle for their financial security and retirement dignity, buoyed by the spontaneous and growing support from workers across the state.

