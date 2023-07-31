Retired Teacher Goes Missing in Assam’s Nagaon

A retired teacher has reportedly gone missing in Nagaon district of Assam.
The missing teacher has been identified as Horen Kumar Bora. He was a retired teacher of the Polashtal Kasomari High School of Nagaon.
According to information received, Bora went missing after he left to the market from his residence on Monday.
The family members of the teacher have filed a missing report at the police station regarding the incident.
In a similar incident, a missing teacher’s body was recovered from his car near the Lumding Railway Station in Nagaon.
The teacher identified as Tapas Jyoti Medhi had gone missing a day before his death while he was on his way from his residence at Phulguri towards Nagaon in his vehicle.