“Return Our Beloved World”, Zubeen’s Sister Stands Valiant For Truth & Justice

The call for justice in the mysterious death of the cultural icon of the state Zubeen Garg is increasing, as his sister Palmee Borthakur placed an emotional appeal for truth and transparency on Saturday.

Palmee shared an older video clip recorded by senior journalist Chaya Moni Bhuyan, in which she spoke about the ongoing investigation, emphasizing that the family would accept nothing short of a thorough and transparent probe.

Zubeen Garg’s once a very popular song in Assamese —“Diya Ghurai Diya Prithivi Amar Amak….Nalage Uluta Prithivi” has now turned to be words of demanding the truth and justice for Assam’s beloved son.

Well, before going to how a song is now used in valiant demand for justice and seeking the truth, let’s see how the words translate into English.

“We do not want an imbalanced world. Give us back the world we cherished. We want nothing but justice and truth," she had declared in the clip with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

The message is bold and clear — as it has been since Zubeen’s death — calling for the truth to be revealed and justice to be delivered.

Family Condemns Politics In Connection With Zubeen's Death

It may be mentioned that Zubeen’s sister Palmee and his wife Garima Saikia Garg have repeatedly urged sharply that Zubeen's death should not be politicized. The family's message is very clear: there should be justice pursued without any politics or power being any part of it, and the investigation should be kept open and unbiased.

Assam's hearththorb Zubeen Encourages a Rising Talent

In the video shared by Palmee —previously shared by Chaya Moni Bhuyan — Zubeen Garg is seen encouraging a young child to sing his signature line, “Dia Ghurai dia prithivi amar amak”. Palmee was also present at the occasion.

The video has turned viral on social media, with the public noting that it is hauntingly close to the recent speeches of Palmee demanding justice and truth.

Fans Reject Government SOP

Meanwhile, Zubeen's fans have also openly rejected the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Assam government on the probe. Fan clubs say the SOP is not enough and reeks of a public relations stunt instead of a genuine effort to uncover the truth.

Protests and social media campaigns have continued on in Assam with hashtags #JusticeForZubeenGarg, #NoPoliticsInJustice, and #TruthForZubeenGarg trending in huge numbers.

Growing Demands for Free Probe

Civil society groups, legal activists, and cultural institutions have joined hands in support of Palmee and Garima, urging the authorities to either:

Order a court-supervised inquiry, or

Shift the case to a central agency for impartiality.

Zubeen Garg, also well-known as a cultural icon of Assam and Northeast India, died under circumstances still not fully explained. As people's emotion snowballs and fans demanded openness, the case now represents the overarching battle for justice and accountability in the state.

