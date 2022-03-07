Revenue Towns Abolished Among Several Decisions At Assam Cabinet Meeting

Assam water resources minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday said that all establishments in the state will have to maintain an online registry for the workers employed by them.

This was among several major decisions taken during the state cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati which was chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Hazarika said that the concept of ‘revenue town’ in administration will be removed from now.

He said, “Today onwards, the system of a revenue town will be abolished from Assam. Only the designated municipal boards can become towns. Some regions that do not have a municipal board are governed under revenue towns.”

Regions like Silghat, Kaliabor, Chaparmukh, Dhupdhara, Krishnai, Panitola, and Joypur which do not have municipal boards and where municipal elections are not held, used to be governed under revenue towns, he said.

Hazarika added that as a result, if someone had to register lands to their names, they had to pay premiums at the level of towns, even though the facilities available to them were not at that level, causing problems for the people.