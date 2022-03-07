Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade-Throwing Module Busted in Awantipora

A grenade-throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted by the Awantipora police in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Four terrorists have been arrested averting major catastrophic terror attacks.

According to the police, the arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Gh Mohd Ahanger, all residents of Haffu Tral and Waris Bashir Najar, resident of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller in Tral.

Three-hand grenades have also been recovered from their possession.

The police also informed that Waris Bashir Najar was involved in throwing a grenade on the Army camp at Mandora on the evening of March 1.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated and more arrests are expected in the case once further links would be established.

