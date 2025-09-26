RGU Becomes Only Private University in NE with Three Faculty in Stanford’s Top 2% Scientists List

In a proud moment for Northeast India, three faculty members of The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) have been named among the World’s Top 2% Scientists for 2025 by Stanford University, USA. The prestigious list was released on September 19, 2025, highlighting the global impact of their research.

The distinguished scientists are Professor (Dr) Amlan Das, Department of Microbiology and Associate Dean of Research & Development at RGU, Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor (Research), Department of Physics and Dr. Mukta Agrawal, Assistant Professor, Royal School of Pharmacy.

While Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed has featured on Stanford University’s esteemed list for six consecutive years, Dr. Mukta Agrawal has been recognised for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring their consistent global contributions to science.

Dr. Ahmed’s groundbreaking research in Theoretical Physics, particularly the General Theory of Relativity, has resulted in more than 225 publications in top-tier Scopus-indexed journals.

Dr. Mukta Agrawal’s work focuses onNovel Drug Delivery Systems, including Nanoparticles, brain-targeting therapies, and nose-to-brain drug delivery for Alzheimer’s treatment. Her innovations in lipid-based nanocarriers and in-situ gelling systems have earned both national and international acclaim.

Prof. Amlan Das specialises in antimicrobial resistance and cancer management, having conducted postdoctoral research at The Ohio State University and the VA Medical Centre, USA. He has published over 50 research articles in reputed peer-reviewed journals.

The three scientists expressed their gratitude to RGU for providing a supportive research infrastructure and an environment conducive to innovation.

This global recognition not only highlights the individual excellence of RGU’s faculty but also emphasises the university’s commitment to world-class scientific research. Their achievements serve as an inspiration for aspiring scientists and position Assam Royal Global University as a leading centre of research and innovation in the Northeast.