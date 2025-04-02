RHAC Elections Conclude Peacefully with 67.55% Turnout in Kamrup

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections were successfully conducted on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Marking the third instance of council elections, the polling process proceeded smoothly across all 209 designated polling stations in Kamrup district, recording a 67.55% voter turnout.

The elections saw participation from 14 out of 16 council constituencies, as Hahim and Khalihakoth had already declared their unopposed winners—Sonaram Rabha and Nagarmal Swargiary—backed by the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee and the BJP.

Polling was efficiently conducted across various stations, including Dakuapara Primary School, the only polling station in Kamrup district operated by a specially-abled officer. Boko ME School was designated as an ideal polling station, while Boko High School was managed exclusively by female officers.

To ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process, Kamrup District Commissioner Dev Kumar Mishra and Kamrup District Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan visited several constituencies, including Boko, to monitor the proceedings.

A total of 167,536 voters exercised their democratic rights. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Boko Council Constituency (72.41%), with the following breakdown across other constituencies:

Jarihat: 57.62% Bondapara: 72.75% Luki: 65.04% Jongakhuli: 60.97% Uttar Bongaon: 67.96% Dakhin Bongaon: 61.16% Bamunigaon: 70.36% Gobardhan: 72.47% Pantan: 72.17% Kulsi: 66.68% Chandubi: 69.92% Silputa: 70.23% Rani: 61.90%

The election was conducted peacefully, with no reports of violence or disruptions.

Following the completion of the voting process, all ballot boxes were securely collected and transported to the strong room in Amingaon under tight security measures, ensuring the integrity of the election process. The results are set to be announced on April 4, with both the ruling and opposition parties vying for control of the council.