RHAC Elections: Tankeswar Rabha Wins Big, BJP-Led Alliance Nears Landslide Victory

The BJP-led alliance is heading towards a sweeping victory in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, decisively defeating the opposition. According to the latest results, Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha has once again secured a resounding victory with a significant margin.

Advertisment

Tankeswar Rabha, the chief convenor of the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee (RHJM), contested from the No. 7 South Dudhnoi constituency. He defeated his rival, Congress candidate Sanjib Rabha, by a margin of 5,568 votes. Tankeswar Rabha secured a total of 7,161 votes, while Sanjib Rabha received only 1,593 votes.

So far, results have been declared for 14 constituencies in Kamrup district and 10 constituencies in Goalpara district. Notably, three BJP alliance candidates had already won unopposed in this election.

Major Wins in Kamrup and Goalpara

In Kamrup district, the BJP-led alliance has registered significant victories. Meanwhile, in Goalpara district, Joint Struggle Committee candidate Jibon Rabha has won from the No. 12 Dirmojakhili constituency with 6,080 votes. In the No. 14 Jinari constituency, Joint Struggle Committee candidate Deban Momin secured victory with 3,378 votes.

Similarly, in the No. 1 Dhupdhara constituency, Anadi Sarkar from the Rabha Joint Forum emerged victorious. In the 2 No. Kothakuthi constituency, the BJP candidate Bhairal Kachari secured a win. The No. 3 Dhanubhanga constituency was won by Joint Forum candidate Phanindra Rabha.

However, in the No. 5 Kushdhowa-Daranggiri constituency, Congress candidate Parama Rabha won with 5,576 votes, defeating Joint Forum’s Hitesh Rabha, who received 4,975 votes. In the 6 No. North Dudhnoi constituency, Joint Forum candidate Shanti Basumatary emerged victorious.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council consists of 36 constituencies, with 20 falling under Goalpara district and 16 under Kamrup district.

Among the uncontested victories, BJP-backed candidate Premajoli Rabha secured a win from the No. 20 Joyramkuchi constituency in Goalpara. Meanwhile, in Kamrup, Nagar Mal Swargiary from the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee won unopposed in the No. 23 Khalihakoch constituency, and Sonaram Rabha from the same committee was elected unopposed from the No. 25 Hahim constituency.

With results continuing to come in, the BJP-led alliance remains poised for a landslide victory in the Rabha Hasong Council elections.