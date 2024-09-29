Assam

Rhino Attack Leaves Biker Dead in Assam's Pobitora

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussain, a resident of Sonapur’s Kosutoli area.
Rhino Attack Leaves Biker Dead in Assam's Pobitora
Rhino Attack Leaves Biker Dead in Assam's PobitoraRepresentative image
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In a tragic incident, a bike rider lost his life after suffering a rhino attack in Assam’s Pobitora, sources said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussain, a resident of Sonapur’s Kosutoli area. Sources said that Saddam was traveling from Mayong to Chamata when the rhino unexpectedly charged at him from the roadside.

The incident reportedly occurred in Pobitora’s Hadugor area.

However, till the filing of this report, no forest department officials have arrived at the scene to recover the body. The situation escalated as the community expressed their anger over the lack of response from authorities.

This incident highlights the ongoing conflicts between human and wildlife in the region and the urgent need for improved safety measures to protect both residents and wildlife.

Rhino Attack Leaves Biker Dead in Assam's Pobitora
Man Killed In Rhino Attack In Assam’s Majuli
Forest department
Rhino attack
Pobitora

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/rhino-attack-leaves-bike-dead-in-assams-pobitora
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com