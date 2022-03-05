Rhino Census to begin at Kaziranga National Park

Rhino census will be conducted soon at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The census is likely to be held on March 25, 26 and 27, however these are not the fixed dates.

In regard to this, a meeting was held by the high officials of the forest department and research officers at the Mihimiri hall in Kaziranga’s Kohora.

As per authorities of the national park, though temporary dates have been fixed for the census in March, the permanent dates for the census will be fixed only after verification from officials of the forest department of Assam and the director of the park.

As per the data released by the Assam Forest Department in 2018, the national park had 1,641 rhinos, of which 793 are females, 642 are males and 206 rhinos’ gender could not be ascertained.

The forest department officials however hope for an increase in the rhino population in this year’s census.

