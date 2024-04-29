Rhino Chases Safari Jeep in Manas National Park, Forest Guards Make Narrow Escape

Forest guards stationed at Manas National Park faced a harrowing encounter on April 29 when a rhinoceros charged toward their vehicle, igniting a tense pursuit and stirring adrenaline-fueled moments.
The gripping incident unfolded as the safari jeep, carrying a vigilant team of forest guards, suddenly found itself in a thrilling chase with the formidable rhinoceros.
In a frantic attempt to outmaneuver the charging beast, the safari jeep surged forward, racing at high speed to evade the imminent danger posed by the rhino's aggressive charge.
Despite the tense atmosphere and the adrenaline rush, the skilled forest guards adeptly steered the vehicle, skillfully navigating it away from the path of the charging rhino.
Fortunately, amid the chaos, all forest guards emerged unharmed from the heart-pounding encounter with the rhinoceros, escaping injury in the pulse-quickening ordeal.