Rhino Found Dead at Kaziranga; Forest Officials Rule Out Poaching

A female one-horned rhino was found dead at Kohora range in Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
According to sources, the carcass of the rhino was recovered by a team of patrolling forest rangers on the banks of Diphlu river near Salmara forest area.
Forest official said that the rhino died due to old age. The horn was also intact, suggesting that it was not a case of poaching.
As the carcass was recovered at the river bank, it is suspected that the rhino might have died afar and the carcass travelled through the stream, ultimately washing ashore at Salmara, forest officials informed.
The carcass was not targeted by other carnivorous animals as it was unreachable for them – it being floating on the river, they further informed.
Earlier this month, the skeleton of a one-horned rhino was discovered at Manas National Park in Assam. Sources said the skeleton was recovered from Bansbari zone in the national park.
It was suspected that the rhino might have lost its life following a fight with another rhino.
The incident was a grim reminder of how rhino poaching is still active in the region, even with the relentless efforts of Assam Police which saw the state record zero rhino deaths due to poaching in the calendar year 2022.